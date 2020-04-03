https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/490987-3m-ceo-defends-company-after-trump-tweet-we-are-doing-everything-we

3M CEO Mike Roman on Friday reaffirmed that the manufacturing company is doing all it can to produce ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals and government agencies amid the coronavirus outbreak, after President TrumpDonald John TrumpMilitary personnel to handle coronavirus patients at facilities in NYC, New Orleans and Dallas Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report Fauci says that all states should have stay-at-home orders MORE ripped the company’s performance on Twitter Thursday night.

“The idea that 3M is not doing all it can to fight price-gouging and unauthorized reselling is absurd. The narrative we are not doing everything we can to maximize delivery of respirators in our home country, nothing could be further from the truth,” Roman told CNN. “We are doing everything we can to maximize our efforts to fight COVID-19 and to support health workers in the U.S.”

Roman said that 3M had increased its production by millions and that it was currently net importing into the country.

In his tweet Thursday, Trump blasted 3M, warning that the company “will have a big price to pay,” seeming to suggest that 3M was lagging in production. Earlier on Thursday , Trump announced that he was expanding the Defense Protection Act to help manufactures obtain the needed materials for the ventilators.

We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. “P Act” all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing – will have a big price to pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2020

Roman added that the company was anxious to work with the administration and would comply with the DPA, noting that 3M planned on doubling its production in the U.S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

