To mask or not to mask. That is the question, Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of not wearing a mask, or, to don one, take arms against a wave germ-ridden airballs, and, by opposing, end the coronavirus? (Deep apologies to The Bard.)

You’ve been out there. You know. Everyone’s wearing a mask. The White House coronavirus task force for a while said masks weren’t needed. Now, those top guys say yeah, wear a mask.

“Because of some recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak as opposed to coughing and sneezing – the better part of valor is that when you’re out, when you can’t maintain that 6-foot distance, to wear some sort of facial covering,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

The masks don’t really help you from catching the virus, even N95 respirators, physicians says, but those same physicians are now saying they most definitely do help keep people from spreading the virus. And with half of people who have the virus showing no symptoms, that may be key.

For the last few weeks, since the virus has been spreading across the U.S., Americans were told by both the Trump administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) – that only those who had underlying health issues should wear face masks, and that the surgical masks and N95 protective gear should be reserved for health care workers.

Trump said in his daily briefing Friday that Americans can mask or not mask.

“In light of these studies, the CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure” Trump said at the White House on Friday.

“So it’s voluntary, you don’t have to do it,” Trump said. “This is voluntary. I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”

Trump announces the CDC is now recommending people wear face coverings to stop spread of coronavirus, but then immediately says “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.” pic.twitter.com/GRDLrNNJMD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2020

Fauci said the new face mask guidelines should not diminish the availability of such supplies for frontline health care workers, who have been finding personal protective equipment in short supply.

“The important point to emphasize though is that that should in no way ever take away from the availability of masks that are needed for the health care providers who are in real and present danger of getting infected from the people that they are taking care of,” Fauci said Friday morning. “This is an addendum and in addition to the physical separation, not as a substitute for it.”

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ve seen many people wearing masks. The governors of Colorado and Pennsylvania on Friday urged residents to wear masks when out in public to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“@GovofCO is asking all Coloradoans to wear cloth coverings when they are going out of the house to do things like go to the grocery store. However, the Governor says non-medical masks should be worn to save resources,” reporter Meghan Lopez wrote on Twitter.

#breaking: @GovofCO is asking all Coloradoans to wear cloth coverings when they are going out of the house to do things like go to the grocery store. However, the Governor says non-medical masks should be worn to save resources. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/Y4kTlWquGo — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) April 3, 2020

