In the harshest criticism leveled against him by a liberal celebrity, Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sander was called intellectually and morally bankrupt by Alyssa Milano, who also called for him to drop his campaign. Milano slammed the socialist for taking donations from people during the coronavirus pandemic despite having “no path forward” in the 2020 presidential race. The actress has used social media as a platform to criticize Sanders’ campaign and she held nothing back on Tuesday when she took to Twitter to bash the Democrat presidential hopeful. “It is intellectually bankrupt for Bernie to pretend that not unifying the party today is advantageous to a Democratic victory in November,” she tweeted. “He is still taking donations from people during crisis on a campaign that has no path forward! It’s intellectually and morally bankrupt.”

Many of Milano’s followers were upset with her comments.

“That is just dumb and not true,” one user replied.

“I think it is intellectually bankrupt for a multimillionaire to pass judgment on the working man’s needs and morally bankrupt for her to tastelessly insult the movement that supports those needs,” another wrote.

The backlash forced Milano to respond with a lengthy thread to Twitter explaining her remarks.

“Bernie supporters, a thread for you. I will continue to do what’s right for the people in this country no matter how you attack me. I’m tough. I’ve had 4 years of practice from MAGAs. I know all the tricks and you can’t silence me,” she wrote. “In 2016, I felt Bernie was the right person for that moment in history. I still support and believe in many of the policies & ideals of the Sanders Campaign.”

Milano noted that she, along with “a vast majority” of Americans, and “90% of the other dem candidates” believe Joe Biden “is going to be the steady leadership that we need.” She felt that Biden “is right for this heartbreaking moment in time.”

“I acknowledge that Sen. Sanders is an amazing public servant and we would be lucky to have him continue in any for of political office,” Milano continued, but added that he could not unite the country as “his base is toxic.”

“Having said that, people are dying. I don’t care if they are Trump supporters, Bernie supporters, Biden supporters or a-political,” Milano continued. “My heart aches for ALL who are struggling right now. Loss of life of this magnitude is unprecedented. Globally, millions of people are going to die.”

Milano said the pandemic was a chance for all to finally unite but it was a choice that each person had to make.

“Nothing else matters. Hold your loved ones. Help when you can. May you always be safe. May you always be well,” she wrote. “And to everyone who supports my tweets and my being, thank you. I have so much love in my heart right now. The world has changed. I’m sorry people are toxic in my replies. Thank you for hanging in there with me. I appreciate you.”

