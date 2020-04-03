https://www.theblaze.com/news/an-italian-nurse-allegedly-killed-his-doctor-girlfriend-and-told-police-she-gave-him-coronavirus-neither-of-them-was-infected

A doctor in Italy was killed by her boyfriend, a nurse who worked at the same hospital — and the boyfriend claims he did it because he thought she gave him the coronavirus, The Sun reported.

Prosecutors called the claim by 28-year-old suspect Antonio De Pace “nonsense” and said there is no indication that either he or the woman, 27-year-old Lorena Quaranta, had contracted COVID-19.

De Pace reportedly called police Tuesday to report that he had strangled Quaranta at their apartment. When the authorities arrived, they found Quaranta dead and De Pace laying on the floor with his wrists cut.

De Pace was transported to the same hospital he and Quaranta worked at in Sicily and his colleagues managed to save his life.

Both De Pace and Quaranta had been placed on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis in Italy, where more than 14,000 people have reportedly died from the virus.

“She was a doctor who was working hard to save others. It’s such a tragedy,” a police source told The Sun.

Quaranta had recently finished medical school, and during the coronavirus crisis she had posted on social media about her experience.

“Now more than ever we need to demonstrate responsibility and love for life,” Quaranta wrote days before her death, commenting on an article about the number of doctors dying in Italy. “You must show respect for yourselves, your families and the country. You must think and remember those that dedicate their lives daily to looking after our sick. Let’s stick together everyone staying at home. Let’s avoid the next one falling sick is a loved one or ourselves.”

De Pace, the month before, had posted congratulatory messages to Quaranta for completing medical school.

“To reach our dreams you have to work hard with determination and you are proof,” De Pace wrote. “I wish you to keep chasing your dreams, always live the life you always imagined. Well done! Congratulations on your brilliant graduation doctor.”

