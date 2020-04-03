https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/another-covid-19-lie-exposed-los-angeles-health-officials-caught-lying-teenagers-death-linked-coronavirus/

Remember the 17-year-old Lancaster boy who died from the Coronavirus?

The fraudstreammedia ran searing headlines about the boy’s death which was described as the first known “juvenile” to die from the Coronavirus in the US.

Well it turns out this story was a lie.

California health officials are now saying they are reevaluating the teen’s death claiming the case is “complex” and needs to be further investigated.

A couple weeks ago it was reported the teen’s parents took their son to an urgent care because he was suffering from a respiratory illness.

The couple was supposedly turned away for not having insurance so they took their son to an emergency room.

The teen was tested for Coronavirus at the ER and his parents were told they were all infected with the virus even though the parents had not been tested.

But after initially reporting the boy died from the Coronavirus, the Los Angeles health officials are refusing to disclose more details citing ‘privacy concerns.’

CNN reported: In a statement, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it’s looking into the case further. “Though early tests indicated a positive result for Covid-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality. Patient privacy prevents our offering further details at this time,” it said in a statement.

The teenage boy has been dropped from the list of deaths from the Coronavirus in Los Angeles and the CDC will complete the investigation into the boy’s death.

How many more cases like this are out there?

After Los Angeles got caught LYING about the teen death from coronavirus they issued this statement.

“the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality. Patient privacy prevents our offering further details at this time” https://t.co/kItsMmi1zk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 3, 2020

