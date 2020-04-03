https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/anti-israel-campus-groups-use-coronavirus-attack-jewish-state/

(INVESTIGATIVE PROJECT) As the first coronavirus cases reached Gaza, anti-Israel groups launched a social media campaign to falsely smear Israel for allegedly blocking needed medical aid.

“This could become one of the worst outbreaks of #coronavirus in the world,” the group IfNotNow (INN) wrote on Facebook. “If the Israeli Government does not immediately lift its own military blockade of Gaza and deliver medical supplies like masks and ventilators, thousands of Palestinians could die.”

The anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) circulated a petition asking Congress to end the Gaza blockade, and claimed that coronavirus was “uniquely threatening to Palestinians.”

“We call upon members of Congress to tell Israel to end its death sentence for the people of Gaza and lift the blockade,” they demanded.

