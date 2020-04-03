https://www.theepochtimes.com/anyone-near-trump-pence-will-given-rapid-ccp-virus-test-white-house_3296902.html

The White House said on Friday that anyone who will be near President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a rapid test to see if they have COVID-19, the new disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

“As the physician to the president and White House Operations continue to protect the health and safety of the president and vice president, starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a COVID-19 test,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

The test will “evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission,” he added.

The White House didn’t immediately return a request for more details.

President Donald Trump holds up the results of his CCP virus test in the press briefing room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in Washington on April 2, 2020. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump told reporters late Thursday that he took a second test to see if he had the new virus. Both tests returned negative.

“It took me literally a minute to take it,” he said.

Results came back in around 15 minutes, he said.

“I think I took it, really, out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked and fast it worked, and it’s a lot easier. I’ve done them both. And the second one is much more pleasant,” he added.

Trump was first tested on March 14. His daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor to the president, and wife Melania Trump, the first lady, are among those close to Trump who have also been tested. No one in Trump’s cabinet has tested positive, nor have any senior advisors.

Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence were tested last month after one of Pence’s aides tested positive. The vice president and his wife tested negative.

The White House began screening reporters who attend daily briefings given by Trump, Pence, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force for elevated temperatures in March and fewer reporters have been attending the briefings.

