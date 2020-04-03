https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck/trumps-reelection-chances

Bill O’Reilly joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Friday to talk about how he thinks President Donald Trump will fair in the 2020 election given the current struggling economy due to the coronavirus crisis.

O’Reilly said he believes President Trump will win in November if the coronavirus pandemic is under control by this summer, but if schools and businesses are still closed by September, it may be trouble for Trump — even with former vice president Joe Biden’s seemingly declining health.

“What I’ve said from the very beginning of this whole ordeal, is that if Donald Trump can get the pandemic under control this summer, he wins. If by September, it’s not under control, the kids cannot go back to school in many places, people are not opening up businesses again, he loses,” O’Reilly said.

However, the Democrats have a major problem because Joe Biden … is tottering. His mental acute is not what it used to be and everyone around him knows that. That’s why Andrew Cuomo is warming up in the bullpen,” he added. “But Trump knows that his whole future in politics depends on getting this pandemic to subside.”

