CNN pundit Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for the coronavirus according to a statement posted to Instagram.

Baldwin’s announcement comes just days after her fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo announced he had tested positive for the Chinese virus.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old New York based anchor wrote that she is “OKAY” and that it came on suddenly on Thursday with chills, aches, and a fever.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing All the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy… no underlying conditions… honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones,” Baldwin wrote. She added that she is looking forward to being back on television.

Over 2,900 people in New York City have died from coronavirus as of Friday.

Cuomo, 49, announced on Thursday evening that he has lost 13 pounds in three days from the virus.

“My wife is feeding me like, you know, we were still in the dating phase. So it’s not like I’m hurting for nutrition. I’m eating and drinking constantly. I’m just sweating it out, and it’s the sickness,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo is still appearing on television and hosting his show.

