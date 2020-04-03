https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-exclusive-former-doj-assistant-us-attorney-admits-fbi-examined-seth-richs-computer-met-fbi-mueller-gang-no-302-provided-date/

More evidence confirms more FBI and Mueller gang lies and cover ups. This time a Deep State Anti-Trump former Assistant US Attorney claimed under oath that the FBI did examine Seth Rich’s computer and that she met with an FBI Agent and prosecutor from the Mueller gang. This indicates the meeting should have been recorded in a form 302 but the FBI continues to claim no records related to Seth Rich are available!

Previously we reported that after getting caught lying to the Courts and claiming there were no documents related to Seth Rich, emails between FBI Deep State lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were uncovered by Judicial Watch with the title “Seth Rich” .

Attorney Ty Clevenger uncovered that the former Assistant US Attorney related to the case admitted that Rich’s computer was inspected by the FBI and that there would be records related to this investigation. She now has been deposed and her comments are shocking, indicating she met with both the FBI and the Mueller gang!

Earlier this week Clevenger filed his request again asking for all information related to the Seth Rich case. This was based on recent testimony from former Assistant US Attorney Deborah Sines:

We have now obtained Ms. Sines’ deposition. Here are some notes from what she said and data she provided:

The former Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) provided an affidavit which claims the following – that she was inducted into the Fellow of American College of Trial Lawyers, that from 2016 to 2018 she was the lead AUSA on the murder case of Seth Rich and that she consulted with the FBI on the case:

Here is the full transcript of Deborah Sines under oath.

Testimony by former Assista… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Sines discussed her comments that she gave to Michael Isikoff (noted below) and confirmed that they were true but then states that she should not have said those things and she would not be able to provide more information on the statements. She confirmed that the FBI did examine Seth Rich’s computer and that she met with an FBI Agent and a prosecutor from the Mueller gang.

This indicates that there should be a form 302 floating around with information from the discussion with the FBI and Mueller gang and also it confirms that Mueller did not mention this in his report.

Ms. Sines also states that she considered giving an interview to an individual named Andy Kroll with the Rolling Stone magazine because, of course, he’s with “the Rolling Stone”:

She also notes in an email she provided to the ‘journalist’ from the Rolling Stone that she didn’t want to do anything to “f**k that case up”.

Ms. Sines mentions that her former boss, Glen Kirschner, a guess on MSNBC, lined up her conversation with Michael Isikoff (p. 45). She also mentions that a current AUSA is investigating Seth Rich’s murder (p. 42). (Below is Sines with Kirschner on NBC):

Hey All. I just learned that a @DatelineNBC episode about a murder case I handled w/@SinesDeborah will air this Saturday at 9 pm ET on @nbc w/an update about a new development. The case involves the disappearance of EPA employee Pam Butler. Hope you’ll tune in on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/LmjAT2LEZw — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 31, 2020

After not answering a number of questions related to the Seth Rich case, Sines announces that she voted for Hillary Clinton. She then says she has no respect for President Trump. She thinks he incompetent, dangerous, dishonest, a blowhard show horse and a sexist (pp. 65-66). She has zero awareness on how this looks from a perspectived of an independent and objective attorney and investigator.



She says that she believes Russia made up the Seth Rich story and agreed with the Mueller report on what was said about Seth Rich (p. 96). She then claims Mueller is a man of integrity (p. 121).

Sines then states that she believes the indictments against the Russian agents made up by Mueller should not have been dismissed (p. 122). She even provided an email where she sent the Rich family a note after the Russians were indicted by Mueller hoping this would be the end of the Seth Rich story:

But Ms. Sines is mistaken. The Mueller sham case against the GRU is still in place. The Mueller sham case against 3 Russian companies and 13 Russians has been dismissed. (But they are all sham cases so it may be hard for Ms. Sines to keep them all straight.)

Overall, the more Ty Clevenger digs into the Deep State’s actions with the Seth Rich case, the more corruption he uncovers.

Recent events as reported previously:

We reported in mid-February how Attorney Ty Clevenger reported to the courts that despite numerous assurances from the FBI that they had no information related to Seth Rich, the FBI had been caught after emails related to Seth Rich were identified and provided to Judicial Watch. It looked like the FBI was lying to Clevenger all this time. (See timeline below).

In response, the DOJ immediately stepped in with a letter to the judge. In this letter the DOJ claimed the FBI had met its burden and its search would have located emails “of investigative significance”:

The DOJ next said that after the Mueller sham, Hillary’s email exoneration, the Ukraine Hoax, Fast and Furious, FISA Warrant abuse and much more, the FBI is “entitled to a presumption of good faith”:

The DOJ then said that the FBI was not investigating Seth Rich’s death and it has said so and there is no related case:

The DOJ then said that the FBI never said it had searched everyone’s emails and claims it didn’t identify the emails it later released because they were not “substantive” emails:

We next reported that Clevenger filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing as a result of the government’s response:

In his response, Clevenger showed that the FBI argued that they redacted the emails related to Seth Rich recently found and sent to Judicial Watch because they don’t want to disclose investigative or prosecutorial activities. However, Clevenger argued that since the FBI claimed that there was no investigation or prosecution related to Seth Rich – how can they redact for this reason when they claim there was no investigation?

Another material point that Clevenger made in his response was that the emails that were found were between FBI ‘fraudsters’ Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. He said that these two have shown how they will lie and cheat to cover up their misconduct (they are the adulterous Bonnie and Clyde of the FBI for Pete’s sake):

Clevenger was on OAN discussing his situation recently:

The DOJ responded to Clevenger’s request:

This response came from the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Richard Donoghue.

Clevenger addressed his complaint to Donoghue but it is surprising that Donoghue responded directly to Clevenger’s complaint and request. However, it is not surprising that Donoghue claims no wrong doing in the FBI efforts to obtain internal information related to Seth Rich and meet Clevenger’s request:

Donoghue’s response notes that Clevenger has been requesting this information since September 1, 2017 – over two years ago. The DOJ and FBI argue that because they replied (omitting that they stated they had no information) that Clevenger’s request for an evidentiary hearing should be ignored. The DOJ also argued that Mr. Hardy who was the individual who failed to provide information to Clevenger should not be questioned:

(The problem is no one in their right mind would trust the FBI and DOJ at this time in our history – not after the Ukraine hoax and FISA abuse scandal. The FBI has been denying any information to Clevenger for more than two years and then redacts the information provided to Judicial Watch while never notifying Clevenger of the located emails on Seth Rich. OUTRAGEOUS!)



The judge denied Clevenger’s request but provided no reason:

The New York judge held a meeting on Wednesday and offered his decision on Clevenger’s request:

The problem was the judge didn’t provide a reason for the decision.

Texas businessman Ed Butowsky filed a lawsuit where he outed reporter Ellen Ratner as his source for information on Seth Rich. The DNC operative [Rich] was murdered in the summer of 2016 in Washington DC. His murder was never solved. According to Butowsky’s lawsuit, Seth Rich provided WikiLeaks the DNC emails before the 2016 election, not Russia.

This totally destroys the FBI and Mueller’s claims that Russians hacked the DNC to obtain these emails.



Butowsky claims in his lawsuit:

Ms. Rattner said Mr. Assange told her that Seth Rich and his brother, Aaron, were responsible for releasing the DNC emails to Wikileaks. Ms. Rattner said Mr. Assange wanted the information relayed to Seth’s parents, as it might explain the motive for Seth’s murder.

On November 9, 2016 Ellen Ratner admitted publicly that she met with Julian Assange for three hours the Saturday before the 2016 election. According to Ratner, Julian Assange told her the leaks were not from the Russians, they were from an internal source from the Hillary Campaign.

We later reported that Butowsky and his attorney, Ty Clevenger, requested and obtained documents from the FBI related to their case which we were able to analyze.

According to the duo, they obtained the transcript from former FBI Chief of Staff James Rybicki where he states that the Obama White House was the entity that was pushing the Russia conspiracy as early as October 2016 –

Rybicki was corrupt cop James Comey’s Chief of staff –

Clevenger stated in a post online that –

Newly released documents from the FBI suggest that the Obama White House pushed intelligence agencies to publicly blame the Russians for email leaks from the Democratic National Committee to Wikileaks. This afternoon I received an undated (and heavily redacted) transcript of an interview of James Rybicki, former chief of staff to former FBI Director James Comey, that includes this excerpt: “So we understand that at some point in October of 2016, there was, I guess, a desire by the White House to make some kind of statement about Russia’s…” and then the next page is omitted.

Roger Stone’s Indictment

Trump friend Roger Stone was indicted after being charged by the Mueller gang based on this key question – who provided the DNC and Podesta emails to WikiLeaks?

The corrupt FBI and Mueller team claim the emails were hacked but neither entity inspected the DNC server which was supposedly hacked.

The DNC instead hired a firm Crowdstrike, with connections to Mueller and former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who provided a redacted report to the FBI and Mueller stating the emails were hacked by Russia.

Former NSA whistleblower Bill Binney claims he has evidence the DNC emails were not hacked but copied most likely on to a flashdrive or something similar.

NSA Whistleblower and longtime intelligence analyst Bill Binney on continuation of #RussiaGate fever: “The problem with the Mueller Report & the Rosenstein indictment is it’s based on lies.” FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/qiTOpvNd2q pic.twitter.com/tDSSSg0j0H — Status Coup (@StatusCoup) June 3, 2019

Bill Binney, is more than an expert, he is “A Good American”. Binney developed a system for the NSA that would have identified the 9-11 terrorist attack before it occurred, but the NSA shut down his project. This is all documented in the documentary “A Good American”. We encourage you to watch this video about Binney’s work with the NSA and their subsequent follow up after 9-11 below –

We also reported:



When Ty Clevenger requested documents from the FBI related to any investigation into the death of Seth Rich, they replied that they never investigated Seth Rich and they don’t have any records on him –

But when documents were requested from the NSA, they replied that they won’t release their records regarding Seth Rich because it’s a matter of national security –



USC 552(b)(1) states: This section does not apply to matters that are—

(A) specifically authorized under criteria established by an Executive order to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy and (B) are in fact properly classified pursuant to such Executive order;

Attorney Ty Clevenger requested documents again from the FBI related to any communications related to the death of Seth Rich:

Clevenger claimed that the FBI did not perform its search in good faith after first declaring that they did not have to perform the search. Clevenger also claims that his client, Ed Butowsky, has information that the Seth Rich’s devices were inspected and he wants the results of those investigations –

Clevenger wants the FBI to continue their search and not cover things up because their first review for documents related to Seth Rich was inadequate.

Next we reported on October 10, 2019 ==>>

Clevenger requested that the US Department of Justice provide him documents he is requesting based on some new information and Clevenger also asked the court to allow him to compel the FBI to produce Mr. Hardy (the individual at the FBI who has not provided documents requested) and the chief of CART as witnesses at an evidentiary hearing –

Clevenger made his request based on some new information that he obtained related to actions the FBI took related to Seth Rich. According to Michael Isikoff who is formerly with Newsweek and now with Yahoo (yes, the same individual involved in the Russia collusion hoax) the FBI had numerous activities related to Seth Rich. On page two of Clevenger’s motion, Clevenger notes the following discussion that can be heard on Isikoff’s podcast –

So according to Deep State hack Isikoff –

1 The FBI had been contacted by the DOJ about Seth Rich

2 The FBI had been examining Seth Rich’s computer

3 The FBI was looking into Seth Rich’s gmail account

4 The FBI investigated an attempt to hack into Seth Rich’s computer

5 And, finally, confirmed liar Andrew McCabe from the FBI said there was nothing to the stories regarding Seth Rich!

Next on October 17, 2019, we reported the following ==>>

Ty Clevenger reported that he received a response from the FBI and they basically said that the DOJ was lying. Clevenger writes –

Now, back to today’s events. In the response filed this afternoon, the FBI attacked the statements of Mr. Isikoff and Ms. Hines as “unsworn” and “hearsay,” and insisted that it did not need to conduct any more searches for records about Mr. Rich. Mind you, I’m just asking the FBI to pick up the phone and call its Computer Analysis Response Team (“CART”) and ask whether CART has any records about Seth Rich. The FBI refuses to do that, even though it has twice called the Washington Field Office (“WFO”) to ask whether WFO had any records about Mr. Rich. According to the FBI, any CART records would have shown up in the index search of the FBI’s Central Records System (“CRS”). As I explained in a September 17, 2019 motion, however, the FBI had already admitted that not everything gets entered in the CRS. And now we’ve got the former prosecutor who was assigned to Seth Rich’s case admitting that the FBI investigated his electronic devices… yet the FBI refuses to search for records in CART, the place where such records would most likely be found. Suspicious, no?

Clevenger requested a meeting with the FBI but he was out of luck. The FBI’s denials stuck. It looked like the FBI was trying to hide something and either the FBI or the DOJ are a bunch of liars, or maybe both?



On Monday, January 27, 2020, we had a stunning update ==>>

After previously claiming no FBI records could be found related to Seth Rich, emails were uncovered. These emails weren’t just from anybody. These emails were between FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the two most corrupt individuals involved in the Russia Collusion Hoax.

In a set of emails released by Judicial Watch on January 22, 2020, provided by a FOIA request on Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, multiple emails were found referring to Seth Rich:

The emails are heavily redacted but we do know that Jonathan Moffa was also involved in the email exchange:

What’s also unreal is that the individual releasing the emails to Judicial Watch, David M. Hardy, is also the Deep State crook who claimed he couldn’t find any emails related to Seth Rich to Ty Clevenger. Per Clevenger, he was never contacted by Hardy or the FBI to notify him that Seth Rich emails have been found.

Clevenger prepared an email and notified the court and provided the following complaint to US Attorney Durham, US Attorney Donoghue and DOJ Inspector General Horowitz:

In a post on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, we noted the following about the emails provided to Judicial Watch ==>>

The initial response to the query from the Public Affairs Office of the Washington Field Office is telling. The Agent could have responded very simply–The FBI was not involved in any facet of the Seth Rich investigation. This was a local matter handled by the DC Police.

But that is not how the Agent responded. And then he took the step of adding in people at FBI Headquarters. How do we know this? The message from the Washington Field Office at 7:09 pm was sent to the Criminal Division to Agents Moffat and Strzok.

Ty Clevenger now has ample ammunition to return to court and insist that the FBI be required to identify all agents involved in these email chains and to discuss what they knew about the Seth Rich case. David Hardy declared under the penalty of perjury that there were no such emails. I doubt that the two judges involved in the relevant cases on this matter will be happy to learn that the FBI stonewalled a valid FOIA request.

Christopher Wray’s FBI is still corrupt and dishonest and no effort has been made to clean house. There is likely no reason for the redactions in the emails to Judicial Watch as well as the delays in producing Seth Rich related emails.

The FBI continues to lie and cover up its criminal deeds. Director Wray is part of the problem. The Deep State must go. Americans demand the truth!

