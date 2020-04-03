https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491022-california-governor-responds-to-nunes-on-canceling-school-well-continue

California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomGovernors win high marks for coronavirus response, outpacing Trump Los Angeles mayor says all residents should wear masks The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – All eyes on today’s unemployment numbers MORE (D) on Friday brushed aside Rep. Devin NunesDevin Gerald NunesNunes claims it would be ‘way overkill’ to cancel school year in California due to coronavirus Trump steps up intensity in battle with media Nunes urges Americans to ‘stop panicking’: ‘It’s a great time to just go out’ if you’re healthy MORE‘s (R-Calif.) claim that it was “overkill” for California to cancel the rest of the school year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ll continue to listen to the experts and try to avoid some elected officials that frankly may not have the benefit of some of the insight that many of us do,” Newsom told “The View” host Joy BeharJosephine (Joy) Victoria BeharMeghan McCain announces pregnancy, plans to telecommute to ‘The View’ Meghan McCain: Trump will replace Pence with Haley to counter ‘identity politics’ Joy Behar taking time off from ‘The View’ due to coronavirus concerns: report MORE via video call. 

Nunes had said that schools in California could’ve gone back to physical classes “in two to four weeks.”

Newsom hasn’t officially canceled the school year in California, though earlier in the week the state’s superintendent of public instruction, Tony Thurmond, said that it was likely students would not return to the classroom, but that virtual instruction would continue.

On Thursday night Nunes asserted that people should get back to work as soon as possible, despite the White House extending its social distancing advisory for all Americans until the end of April.

“We got to make sure that this money gets to the employers to keep as many people employed in this country as possible, while at the same time look for opportunities that we can get parts of this economy opened back up,” he told Fox News’s Sean HannitySean Patrick Hannity74 journalism professors accuse Fox News of spreading coronavirus misinformation Overnight Defense: Aircraft carrier captain pleads for help with outbreak | Pentagon shipment of ventilators delayed | Pompeo urges countries to be more ‘transparent’ with virus data Well-wishes pour in across media for Chris Cuomo after coronavirus diagnosis MORE.

“Now, when I say that, that doesn’t mean that we’re not taking this virus seriously. This is a very contagious virus,” Nunes continued. “It would have to treat it seriously, but at the same time we need to get folks back to work that can get back to work.”

At the beginning of the week, President TrumpDonald John TrumpMilitary personnel to handle coronavirus patients at facilities in NYC, New Orleans and Dallas Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report Fauci says that all states should have stay-at-home orders MORE told the country to brace for a “very, very painful” two weeks. The White House’s death toll projections for COVID-19 indicated that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from the disease, even if social distancing and other measures prove effective.
