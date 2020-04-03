https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491022-california-governor-responds-to-nunes-on-canceling-school-well-continue

California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomGovernors win high marks for coronavirus response, outpacing Trump Los Angeles mayor says all residents should wear masks The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – All eyes on today’s unemployment numbers MORE (D) on Friday brushed aside Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesNunes claims it would be ‘way overkill’ to cancel school year in California due to coronavirus Trump steps up intensity in battle with media Nunes urges Americans to ‘stop panicking’: ‘It’s a great time to just go out’ if you’re healthy MORE‘s (R-Calif.) claim that it was “overkill” for California to cancel the rest of the school year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ll continue to listen to the experts and try to avoid some elected officials that frankly may not have the benefit of some of the insight that many of us do,” Newsom told “The View” host Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharMeghan McCain announces pregnancy, plans to telecommute to ‘The View’ Meghan McCain: Trump will replace Pence with Haley to counter ‘identity politics’ Joy Behar taking time off from ‘The View’ due to coronavirus concerns: report MORE via video call.

Gov. @GavinNewsom on Rep. Nunes saying it was “overkill” to close Calif. schools for year: “We’ll continue to listen to the experts and try to avoid some elected officials that frankly may not have the benefit of some of the insight that many of us do.” https://t.co/A2bAom7r5k pic.twitter.com/IImhgRrNw6 — The View (@TheView) April 3, 2020

Nunes had said that schools in California could’ve gone back to physical classes “in two to four weeks.”

Newsom hasn’t officially canceled the school year in California, though earlier in the week the state’s superintendent of public instruction, Tony Thurmond, said that it was likely students would not return to the classroom, but that virtual instruction would continue.

On Thursday night Nunes asserted that people should get back to work as soon as possible, despite the White House extending its social distancing advisory for all Americans until the end of April.

