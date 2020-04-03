https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/california-state-prisons-plan-early-release-3500-inmates-combat-coronavirus/

(KQED) California’s top prisons official has ordered almost 3,500 inmates released early, according to a filing Tuesday in federal court, to thin populations in the overcrowded system in hopes of preventing or slowing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The expedited releases are for those with fewer than 60 days left on their sentences, who were not convicted of violent crimes, sex crimes or domestic violence offenses.

“These non-violent inmates will either be released on parole, released to community supervision or directly discharged,” Ralph Diaz, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation secretary, wrote in a legal filing.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

