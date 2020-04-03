https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-begins-mass-quarantines-again-after-failing-to-stop-coronavirus

Communist China is implementing mass quarantines after the nation once again failed to contain the coronavirus outbreak that originated within its borders and has wrought havoc on the world.

“Henan province in central China has taken the drastic measure of putting a mid-sized county in total lockdown as authorities try to fend off a second coronavirus wave in the midst of a push to revive the economy,” Politico reported. “Curfew-like measures came into effect on Tuesday in Jia county, near the city of Pingdingshan, with the area’s roughly 600,000 residents told to stay home, according to a notice on the country’s official microblog account.”

The news comes as an analysis from The Washington Post on Friday estimated that the number of people who died in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak originated, was more than 16 times higher than the number that China’s communist government reported.

The Washington Post reported:

The coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe officially claimed 2,563 lives in Wuhan, where it began in a market that sold exotic animals for consumption. But evidence emerging from the city as it stirs from its two-month hibernation suggests the real death toll is exponentially higher. … Using photos posted online, social media sleuths have estimated that Wuhan funeral homes had returned 3,500 urns a day since March 23. That would imply a death toll in Wuhan of about 42,000 — or 16 times the official number. Another widely shared calculation, based on Wuhan’s 84 furnaces running nonstop and each cremation taking an hour, put the death toll at 46,800.

U.S. officials confirmed to Bloomberg News this week that China lied to the world about the extent of the outbreak in their country.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx indicated this week that China’s lies were harmful to the rest of the world.

“When you talk about could we have known something different, you know, I think all of us, I was overseas when this happened in Africa and I think when you look at the China data originally, and you said, there’s 80 million people, or 20 million people in Wuhan and 80 million people in Hubei, and they come up with the number of 50,000, you start thinking of this more like SARS than you do this kind of global pandemic,” Birx said. “So, I think the medical community interpreted the Chinese data as this was serious, but smaller than anyone expected because I think probably we were missing a significant amount of the data” from China.

China knew about the outbreak on November 17 and yet did not start to raise the alarm until December 31, 2019, and lied to the World Health Organization by falsely claiming that the virus could not be transmitted from person-to-person.

It was not until January 21 that China finally warned the world that the coronavirus could be spread from person-to-person, despite the fact that they had already had cases of individuals contracting the disease that were not connected to the wet market in Wuhan were some officials claim that the coronavirus originated from.

