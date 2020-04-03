http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3IwnrIU277w/

Grupo Modelo announced on Thursday that it will suspend production of Corona beer as it scales down production under orders from the Mexican government.

The brewer, which also manufactures Pacifico and Modelo brand beers, is reducing production work down to the minimum necessary to resume production when restrictions are lifted. They also released a statement explaining that production could resume “if the government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product.”

In either case, the company is “ready to execute a plan with more than 75 per cent of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer,” the statement said. As it stands, production will officially cease on Sunday. “Grupo Modelo announces that this Sunday it will complete the process of suspending its production and marketing operations for beer,” wrote Grupo Modelo, per a translation of a press release reported by Fox News.

Of course, Grupo Model is not alone. Heineken, which also manufactures Tecate and Dos Equis beers, may also temporarily cease production by Friday. Unconfirmed speculation about an alcohol ban has driven massive queues of thirsty customers to local stores, where the remaining stocks of favorite beers are flying from the shelves.

Grupo Modelo has, to date, donated 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer made with alcohol produced at its plants, and has pledged to continue working to be part of the solution in these trying times. “We are one of the first companies in Mexico that has implemented and strictly followed the hygiene and safety recommendations of the Mexican government and the World Health Organization,” Grupo Modelo said.

