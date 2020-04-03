https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/coronavirus-spreads-among-los-angeles-homeless-population/

Homeless camp in Los Angeles

The Coronavirus is beginning to spread among the homeless population in Los Angeles.

According to the LA Times, there are currently approximately 59,000 homeless people living Los Angeles County.

The first Coronavirus case popped up on Skid Row earlier this week and now there are total of 9 confirmed cases of the virus among the homeless.

Via the Los Angeles Times:

There are nine confirmed cases of coronavirus among Los Angeles’ homeless population, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, at her Thursday media briefing. This is up from five the day before and comes as the city and county attempt to more aggressively test in places like skid row. Ferrer said it was challenging to know exactly where in the county these homeless people had been, but so far there had been no clustering of cases. She said there had been cases at two shelters but didn’t reveal their names or locations. “If we’re able to, we quarantine at the shelter everybody who’s been exposed. And sometimes, at a smaller shelter, that could mean we’re quarantining the entire facility,” Ferrer said. “But we also will go in and identify who are the people most vulnerable, who had an exposure, and we move those people to an isolated site for them to serve out their quarantine. ”

Los Angeles has spent billions of dollars to ‘end homelessness’ but the problem keeps getting worse every year.

Mountains of rotting rat-infested trash was piled sky-high in LA last year which led to a Typhus outbreak despite millions of dollars allocated for clean up and prevention.

LA Mayor Garcetti promised to clean up the heaps of rat-infested trash piling up around Los Angeles to help combat the Typhus epidemic.

Now the Coronavirus is threatening the homeless population after years of wasted money and failed liberal policies.

