(NEW YORK POST) New Yorker Tiffany Pinckney is paying her good fortune forward as one of the first coronavirus survivors to donate her blood in hopes of saving lives from the deadly disease.

During the first week of March, Pinckney, 39, developed symptoms including a fever and chills. Soon, the single mother couldn’t catch her breath, and deep breathing caused immense chest pain.

“I remember being on my bathroom floor crying and praying,” she told the Associated Press.

Now in recovery, she’s been given the chance to help save lives.

