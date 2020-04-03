https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dangerous-dr-fauci-pushes-nation-wide-stay-home-order-economy/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN on Thursday he doesn’t understand why every state hasn’t issued stay-at-home orders as novel coronavirus cases continue to surge across the US.

More than 30 states and the District of Columbia have ordered their residents to stay at home.

Americans have already lost their right to assemble, to practice religion, to travel outside of their home in several states.

The tech giants are censoring unapproved speech.

The US economy is imploding and this guy wants a stay-at-home order?

President Trump needs to quit leading from behind and save this country before Fauci changes America forever.

Fauci says there ought to be a federal stay-at-home order: “I don’t understand why that’s not happening.” pic.twitter.com/ShqNsugHoD — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 3, 2020

