Democrats are making moves to avoid a potential drop in voter turnout in November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hill noted that Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. are pushing for an increase in funding to states in preparation for Election Day.

One bill would expand absentee mail-in voting.

The lawmakers are concerned the presidential and congressional races could be seriously impacted if the coronavirus crisis is still swirling by the election.

“What if people are not allowed to go outside during some portion of this?” said Rick Hasen, a University of California election law expert is quoted by ABC News. “What if that order came down in a state like North Carolina or Pennsylvania?

“If people in Detroit have to stay home, that could sway the state of Michigan one way or another.”

Experts tell The Hill the virus could disproportionately impact registration and November turnout of key constituencies for Democrats — African Americans and young voters.

Churches and college campuses remain closed, impacting efforts to register voters.

“We’ll see an impact in terms of Election Day and we’re also experiencing an impact right now in terms of voter-registration efforts,” said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “The ordinary activity that would be taking place in a presidential election year has come to a grinding halt.”

