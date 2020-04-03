https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/dhs-suspends-increase-guest-worker-visas-fox-news-segment/

Hours after Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized the Department of Homeland Security for increasing H-2B guest worker visas amid an economic crisis, DHS has reversed course.

On Wednesday night, Carlson reported DHS was granting a total of 35,000 “bonus visas” in addition to the 66,000 H-2B visas the federal government must allow each year by law.

Calling the move a “threat to our country,” he pointed out the forecasts of as high as 32% unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, DHS announced it was suspending the release of the planned 20,000 H-2B visas for seasonal jobs in non-agricultural industries such as landscaping, food processing and resorts, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Another 15,000 new H-2B visas are scheduled to become available in May.

“To clear up various misreporting — DHS’s rule on the H-2B cap is on hold pending review due to present economic circumstances. No additional H-2B visas will be released until further notice,” said the statement on the DHS Twitter account.

R.J. Hauman, government relations director at the Federation for America Immigration Reform (FAIR), said the DHS move was a “step in the right direction and should be applauded.”

“However, 10 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past few weeks and it will get worse,” he told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday.

“That means we shouldn’t be importing any cheap foreign labor into the country. American workers need more – a complete moratorium on guest worker admissions,” he said.

‘It’s demented’

On his show Wednesday night, Carlson blasted the announced increase in visas.

“That’s a total of 100,000 workers coming to this country to take jobs during the single biggest unemployment crisis in a century,” he said. “It’s demented.”

But it gets worse, Carlson said, with DHS on Wednesday notifying 85,000 winners of the H-1B visa lottery.

The H-1B visas allow companies to hire foreigners with skills that presumably are not in sufficient supply in the American workforce, he noted.

“But it’s a fraud,” he said, “a well-documented fraud.”

As a result, big tech companies such as Google, Apple and IBM profit from a cheaper worker force.

Carlson said the practice has always been “disgusting,” but now “it’s a threat to our country.”

“And that’s no overstatement,” he said. “In a year when tens of millions of Americans could be looking for work, our government is importing more than 150,000 workers from abroad.”

And that’s without counting thousands of H-2A agricultural workers who will be coming as well.

Goldman Sachs estimates the employement rate could hit 15%, the highest figure since the 1930s. But economists at the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve fear it could be as high as 32%, which would be 47 million people out of work.

Trump has authority

Carlson argued that President Trump has the authority to stop the taking of American jobs by foreign workers.

“If President Obama was able to ignore existing immigration law and create DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), and he did, certainly the current president has the power to cut legal immigration in order to protect the nation.

He cited Section 1182F of Title VIII in the U.S. code, which says, “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may be proclamation and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem appropriate.”

The Supreme Court affirmed the code in a case two years ago against Trump’s ban on entry from certain countries that foster terrorism.

“But now we’re facing an immeasurably greater crisis than terrorism,” Carlson argued. “We’re facing a global calamity that could wreck our economy, fracture our society … erode our rights, shatter our institutions, transforming this country into a poor country, has-been ex-superpower beholden to China.”

