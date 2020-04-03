https://www.theblaze.com/news/disobedient-paddleboarder-chased-by-patrol-boats-arrested-by-sheriffs-deputies-for-defying-calif-democratic-governors-stay-at-home-order

A paddleboarder was chased down Thursday by patrol boats in Malibu and arrested for defying California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak, KTLA-TV reported, citing authorities.

What happened?

Lifeguards flagged down Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station deputies regarding an adult male who was disobeying their orders to exit the ocean, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

The suspect remained in the water paddleboarding for 30 to 40 minutes before a sheriff’s boat arrived from Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station, officials said. KTLA said the action took place next to Malibu Pier.

Sure enough, once the sheriff’s boat was on the case, the suspect complied and swam to shore, officials said.

The suspect was arrested for disobeying a lifeguard and violating the state’s stay-at-home order, officials said, adding that he was transported to Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, booked, and released on a promise to appear.

This stay-at-home order uses California Government Code section 8665, which says anyone who violates or willfully neglects to obey can be found guilty of a misdemeanor, LA Weekly said, adding that it’s punishable by a fine up to $1,000, a maximum sentence of six months jail time, or both.

While Californians are allowed to go outside under the stay-at-home order, beaches in Los Angeles County were closed March 27 after the county health officer had observed “large crowds on public beaches and trails throughout the county, which seriously impeded the practicing of required social distancing.” The beach closure is in effect through April 19.

(H/T: The American Mirror)

