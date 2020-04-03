http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Rekp04E77Io/

President Donald Trump shut down a question from a reporter on Friday, dismissing what he described as a “gotcha question” about his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

CBS reporter Weijia Jiang questioned why Kushner said “our” stockpile while referring to the federal stockpile of medical supplies versus state stockpiles.

Trump was not amused.

“So what are you asking … what is that, a gotcha question?” he replied.

Trump said that “our” meant the “United States” and included all of the states in the country.

“It’s such a basic, simple question, and you try and make it so bad,” Trump said. “You oughta be ashamed of yourself.”

As Jiang continued pressing him, Trump moved on, “I gave you a perfect answer. You know it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

