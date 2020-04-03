https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-louisville-chasing-out-scam-testing-site

Law enforcement officials in Kentucky warned the public about fake drive-thru coronavirus testing sites set up by suspected scam artists who operated without approval by city officials.

Louisville Metro Council President David James warned residents in a Facebook post about the fake sites. In a video posted to social media by Matt Stone, photographer to the Courier-Journal, James is shown questioning and ultimately chasing away the suspected scam artists.

James is joined by several community members who question the organizers of the suspicious testing site. They offer evasive answers and ultimately pack up and run away.

One worker answered “your mama!” when asked where they were from as they scurried away.

James told the Courier-Journal these testing sites were “scams.” The mayor’s office also said police are investigating the reports of numerous testing sites around the city.

“At this time, we are advising residents experiencing symptoms to seek COVID-19 testing from hospitals, health care providers or government resources,” said city spokeswoman Jessica Wethington.

Two sites offered testing at the cost of $250 per test, and said they could provide results within 24 hours.

One testing site operator called the action a “slap in the face” and said he had been contacted by the FBI.

