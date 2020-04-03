https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/former-obama-adviser-predicts-massive-turnout-trump-november-huge-disadvantage-biden/

David Plouffe played a major role in Obama’s 2008 election. He may be a liberal, but he understands how elections work.

He is now predicting that the Coronavirus crisis will not have a negative impact on turnout among Trump voters.

It will, however, put Joe Biden at a disadvantage.

Ex-Obama adviser Plouffe predicts ‘historic’ turnout for Trump, says Biden now at a disadvantage The coronavirus pandemic and struggling economy will not deter President Trump’s supporters from turning out in November, which makes the incumbent “very dangerous” to Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, former Obama adviser David Plouffe told the “Fox News Rundown” podcast Thursday. “You look at the economic situation and say, ‘How can an incumbent win in that?’ But, you know, no one’s blaming Trump for the damage,” Plouffe explained. ” … I think if you can lay his crisis response at his feet and connect that to the economy, I do think that’s some headwind he’s got to run into.” “But,” Plouffe continued, “almost no matter what happens, [the question is] can Donald Trump win Wisconsin? Can he win Michigan? Can he win Pennsylvania? Can he win Florida?’ Sure, because his base is so solid. And I think he’s going to turn out voters almost at a historical level on his behalf, so that makes him very dangerous if you’re Joe Biden.” As normal campaigning has ground to a halt due to the pandemic, Biden has been virtually out of the spotlight, which Plouffe said puts him at a disadvantage as President Trump remains on the front lines of the crisis. “There’s nothing he [Biden] can do about it. He’s not in office. He’s not a governor. He’s not the president. And truthfully, [New York Govornor] Andrew Cuomo, [California Govornor] Gavin Newsom … Donald Trump, citizens want to hear from those folks because they’re the folks making decisions.”

Rush Limbaugh commented on this:

Look. They know. Biden doesn’t really have a chance even with all this going on. There’s nobody that can compare with Trump just in terms of stage presence, daily presence, commanding leadership presence. You know, at the briefing yesterday Trump brought out a bunch of military people, said we’re gonna put the U.S. military in action interdicting drugs coming into our country. I got people texting, “What the hell is this, we’re gonna use the military for drug interdiction? I can’t believe it.” You know what my response was? This is excellent. This is Donald Trump showing he can handle any number of crises simultaneously and that the United States is not gonna be crippled or shut down or taken advantage of. That’s what he was saying.

Trump is doing an excellent job managing this crisis.

Voters will reward him for that in November.

