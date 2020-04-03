https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/490992-gop-senator-calls-for-investigation-into-mismanagement-of-strategic

Sen. Cory GardnerCory Scott GardnerRomney says he tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in quarantine Senate GOP super PAC books more than million in fall ads The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Airbnb – Markets expected to plunge amid partisan squabbling MORE (R-Colo.) is requesting an investigation into reports of “mismanagement” of ventilators in the Strategic National Stockpile amid growing demand for the equipment as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

Gardner sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, noting that the stockpile is, under federal law, supposed to allow the federal government to support states in a public health emergency.

“Troubling reports indicate that potential contracting delays and maintenance failures are contributing to a low supply of operational ventilators during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic at a time when our country desperately needs them,” Gardner wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardner is asking for the HHS watchdog to investigate if there was a “lapse in contracts that led to a lapse in maintaining” the ventilators in the national stockpile. If so, he wants to know how long the equipment went without maintenance and if regulatory or changes from Congress are needed.

Gardner, who faces a difficult reelection race this fall, also wants to know if there was “mismanagement that led to a shortage of working ventilators or other critical medical supplies or equipment.”

Gardner’s letter comes as officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the federal government has fewer than 10,000 ventilators in its emergency stockpile and demand will soon exceed capacity.

FEMA said that there are only 9,500 ventilators in the national stockpile, and only an additional 3,200 will arrive by April 13.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMilitary personnel to handle coronavirus patients at facilities in NYC, New Orleans and Dallas Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report Fauci says that all states should have stay-at-home orders MORE recently promised that the U.S. would manufacture or procure an additional 100,000 ventilators, but most of those will not be available until late June at the earliest, according to the House report.

The New York Times reported that thousands of ventilators in the country’s stockpile are inoperable because a contract with a company tasked with maintaining the equipment lapsed last year. The contract was not given to another company until January.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio calls for ‘national enlistment’ of medical personnel amid coronavirus outbreak Trump expected to recommend certain Americans wear masks to limit virus spread Jeff Bezos gives 0M to Feeding America amid coronavirus pandemic MORE (D) on Friday warned that his city would run out of its supply ventilators by Monday or Tuesday. His comments came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNavy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report 17 things to know today about coronavirus Kushner makes first appearance at coronavirus briefing MORE (D) warned that the state would run out of its stockpile of ventilators within the next six days if it didn’t receive further assistance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

