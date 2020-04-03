http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/33lKxQEB5UA/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that he will write a letter with fellow Judiciary Committee members Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) to the World Health Organization and China’s ambassador “asking them to shut down the wet markets.”

Graham said, “Sen. Coons and Sen. Booker and myself are going to write to the World Health Organization and to the Chinese ambassador asking them to shut down the wet markets. How many times do we have to go through this before we change our behavior? It’s just not in China. It’s in southeast Asia. It’s in Africa.”

Graham also called on President Trump to demand China “crack down on bringing exotic and wild animals into these wet markets, where they contaminate the food supply and human beings.”

