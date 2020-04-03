https://thehill.com/homenews/media/491043-hannity-blasts-criticism-of-fox-news-i-have-taken-this-seriously

Fox News host Sean HannitySean Patrick Hannity74 journalism professors accuse Fox News of spreading coronavirus misinformation Overnight Defense: Aircraft carrier captain pleads for help with outbreak | Pentagon shipment of ventilators delayed | Pompeo urges countries to be more ‘transparent’ with virus data Well-wishes pour in across media for Chris Cuomo after coronavirus diagnosis MORE is pushing back against the criticism of his show and network’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, blasting a group of journalism professors and journalists over their letter this week.

“Go to my web site and you’ll see irrefutable evidence that I have taken this seriously way before most in the media did,” Hannity told Newsweek. I warned in January that it was dangerous because it was highly contagious, but some people were asymptomatic, so it would spread quickly.”

He also said that he had never called the virus “a hoax.”

“They just go with their narrative. I never called it a “hoax.” I said it was a hoax for them to be using it as a bludgeon on Trump. And they are. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffPelosi forms House committee to oversee coronavirus response 5 reasons Democrats fear Trump’s coronavirus briefings Democrats introduce bill to set up commission to review coronavirus response MORE and Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNJ governor calls for assessment of coronavirus response after crisis abates Overnight Health Care: Global coronavirus cases top 1M | Cities across country in danger of becoming new hotspots | Trump to recommend certain Americans wear masks | Record 6.6M file jobless claims Hillicon Valley: Zoom draws new scrutiny amid virus fallout | Dems step up push for mail-in voting | Google to lift ban on political ads referencing coronavirus MORE are talking about an investigation. Now? In the middle of a pandemic?” he said.

The letter from the journalism professors called the network’s coverage of the outbreak “a danger to public health,” and mentioned several Fox News hosts by name, including Hannity.

Hannity stood by his assessment that Democrats and the media were initially trying to use COVID-19 to “bludgeon” President Trump Donald John TrumpMilitary personnel to handle coronavirus patients at facilities in NYC, New Orleans and Dallas Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report Fauci says that all states should have stay-at-home orders MORE.

“Many of them did. We are in the middle of the huge pandemic and where’s the Democrat saying, ‘You know, I didn’t agree with the travel ban at the time, but it was the right decision.’ Politics trumps truth in their world,” Hannity said.

The letter cited a a recent Pew Research poll in which 79 percent of Fox News viewers reported that they believed that the media had overstated the potency of the virus. When asked about the results of the poll, Hannity said his viewers could be possibly less afraid of the virus because he tells them “what the president is doing every day,” and interviews physicians “who express hope for a treatment.”

