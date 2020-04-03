https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/house-gop-wants-economy-reopened-month/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — House Republicans say the American economy should be reopened by the end of April as long as some progress is made battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our focus is on locking down the virus while we’re taking the steps now to prepare to reopen the economy by the end of the month if the virus permits,” Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, told reporters on a conference call Thursday.

“I think we should all expect the jobs, the unemployment in the GDP numbers to feel brutal over the short term. It’s because they are. This economy is taking hits like we’ve not seen in most of our lifetimes. But it is just a short-term hit,” Brady said.

