Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan said Friday that he would rather vote for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee, in a hypothetical general election match-up.

A partial transcript is as follows:

ERIC WEINSTEIN: I think that in general people, when they are given no choice at all, express themselves moronically. JOE ROGAN: When they are given no choice at all — How so? WEINSTEIN: I want a choice of an actual president that’s viable. I don’t have one. Now you’re going to ask me which of the none-viable people do I like best? ROGAN: This is the real issue with the Democratic Party. They’ve essential made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. WEINSTEIN: Can you imagine? ROGAN: I can’t vote for that guy. WEINSTEIN: I can’t vote for him, I can’t vote for Trump ROGAN: I’d rather vote for Trump than him. I don’t think [Biden] can handle anything. He’d be entirely relying on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the fuck he’ll be like after a year in office. The pressure of being President of the United States is something than no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W. [Bush], almost immediately, started looking older.

Rogan’s comments come after he called Biden “very old” and mocked his frequent verbal flubs as “not a normal way to communicate unless he’s high as f*ck.” In the same podcast interview, Rogan predicted that President Trump is “going to eat him alive” in the 2020 election.

Rogan, whose Joe Rogan Experience podcast is one of the most popular in the world, garnered headlines in January after he seemingly endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) White House bid, revealing: “I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie. … He’s been insanely consistent his entire life.”

Sanders took to social media to tout Rogan’s praise, but faced backlash from supporters who claimed the comedian has previously made “transphobic” comments.

“I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders’ national press secretary, issued a statement addressing the backlash in which she refused to disavow Rogan, stating: “Sharing a big tent requires including those who do not share every one of our beliefs, while always making clear that we will never compromise our values.”

“The truth is that standing together in solidarity, we share the values of love and respect that will move us in the direction of a more humane, more equal world,” Gray added.

