https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/mark-levin-schiff-missed-coronavirus-warning-signs/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Conservative firebrand Mark Levin chided Democrats for starting another investigative effort scrutinizing the Trump administration during the coronavirus outbreak.

Most of the Fox News host and conservative radio pundit’s ire was directed at California Rep. Adam Schiff, arguing it was the House Intelligence Committee chairman who was ill prepared for the pandemic as Democrats blame the president for not acting swiftly enough.

“With respect to the Democrats investigating the coronavirus, that would be like Jack the Ripper investigating the failures of the London police force,” Levin told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

