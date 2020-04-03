https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/msnbc-blames-christians-coronavirus-people-dead-religious-nationalism/

(LIFENEWS) Hey, guess who MSNBC and the New York Times think are to blame for the coronavirus? If you guessed Christians, you’re right! Author and journalist Katherine Stewart joined MSNBC Live host Ayman Mohyeldin on Friday to push an argument she made last week in the New York Times that the real bad guys of the coronavirus pandemic currently that is impacting the entire world are members of “the religious right.”

Also using the scary sounding, but ill-defined phrase “religious nationalism,” Mohyeldin asked, “You’re arguing there’s more to the responses we’re seeing which is religious nationalism. You have a New York Times op-ed titled ‘The Religious Right’s Hostility to Science is Crippling our Coronavirus Response.’ Walk us through you thinking a little bit. What do you mean by that?”

