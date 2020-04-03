https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/mush-dog-team-delivers-supplies-elderly-residents-shut-virus/

(NPR) A musher is delivering food to homebound seniors in a rural part of Maine to help protect them from the spread of the coronavirus. Hannah Lucas works as a clerk at the Circle K in Caribou.

“I just noticed that there were a lot of people, specifically the elderly, coming in just to buy the milk or eggs, or fruit that we have here,” Lucas says. “And I just wanted to help them minimize leaving their house during this time of a pandemic.”

Lucas moved to Maine from her home state of Virginia roughly two years ago to pursue a life racing Siberian huskies. She bought her house sight-unseen. Now she’s making herself an integral part of the community by delivering food and supplies to a high-risk part of the population — people aging in rural areas.

