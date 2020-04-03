https://www.dailywire.com/news/nightline-hosts-asks-pence-if-he-talks-to-god-about-people-who-died-from-alleged-government-inaction-on-coronavirus

ABC “Nightline” host Byron Pitts, a devout Christian, used his final question Wednesday evening to ask Vice President Mike Pence if he talks to God about the Americans who have died or will died “because of steps the federal government did not take soon enough.”

“Mr. Vice President I have a final question for you. I — and I ask this not in a political way, but for you, sir, like so many of us in our nation, are you a person of deep faith. No one doubts that. When you talk to God in your moments alone, do you find yourself worrying at all that people you represent and care deeply about have died and will die who did not need to because of steps the federal government did not take soon enough?” Pitts asked, according to a transcript from Newsbusters.

Pence ignored the implication and instead focused on coming together and fighting the virus.

“Well, thank you for mentioning that we are talking about one American at a time and I promise you, that’s the way President Trump thinks of this, it’s the way I think of it. We wanted the American people to see the numbers so that we understand the challenging days that lie ahead, but I want people to know that our future is in your hands, that if every one of us will do and put into practice the Guidelines for America that we can bring those numbers down. I — I really do believe we’ll get through this and we’ll come out stronger than ever before,” Pence responded.

Pitts also asked Pence why the Trump administration wouldn’t give a national stay-at-home order, even though the vast majority of the country is currently under one at the state level. In another question, Pitts asked Pence why he keeps hearing from doctors and nurses that they are low on supplies when President Donald Trump says every day that resources are being sent to the states.

“Vice President Pence, bridge this gap for me if you would. You and the President have insisted that resources are available by the thousands for states who need them. But yet, governors, Republicans and Democrats, say they don’t have what they need. On our air every single night, sir, we have doctors, nurses, foot soldiers on the ground who, with tears in their eyes, say they don’t have what they need. How do you explain that discrepancy?” Pitts asked.

In the same interview, Pence told Pitts that Americans should limit church services to no more than 10 people and that he and his wife Karen Pence were “enjoying worship services online.”

“We’re so grateful to churches and synagogues and places of worship around America that have heeded the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America,” Pence said, according to The New York Post.

“We really believe this is a time when people should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people,” he added, “and so we continue to urge churches around America to heed to that.”

Pence suggested that if everyone comes together and follows social distancing guidelines, we will hopefully be through the worst of the coronavirus by Memorial Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

