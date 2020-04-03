https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nra-gun-stores-new-york-lawsuit/2020/04/03/id/961236

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit against New York for closing gun stores as part of restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the New York Post, the NRA accused the state of New York of violating residents’ Second Amendment rights.

“The current public health emergency does not justify the complete elimination of this right [to bear arms], especially during a time when many New Yorkers have valid concerns about their physical safety and welfare,” NRA lawyer William A. Brewer III said in a statement.

On March 20, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that forced the closure of nonessential businesses. Gun shops were included on that list.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a similar order last month, but he later changed his mind on gun shops to allow them to stay open during the pandemic.

The NRA also has sued California for forcing gun shops in the state to temporarily shutter as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

