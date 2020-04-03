https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/oregon-court-affirms-conviction-journalist-pulled-gun-stop-advancing-antifa-mob/

(PJ MEDIA) Before Ann Coulter, Ben Shapiro, Milo Yiannopoulos, Andy Ngo, and any number of people were bullied off the stage and silenced by the rampaging antifa mob, there was Mike Strickland.

Before most people had ever heard of the far-left group, the Portland videographer was recording the antics, ridiculous utterances, and violent actions of this mob, writing about them and selling his videos to news outlets, some of which went national. Strickland put the videos on his YouTube channel called “Laughing at Liberals.”

He’s the first person I’d ever heard utter the name “antifa.”

