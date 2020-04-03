https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/outrageous-dr-birx-went-bill-gates-funded-coronavirus-model-sits-gates-funded-foundation-board/

Dr. Birx decided to throw away several proposed models for the Coronavirus outbreak and went all-in on a single model funded by Bill Gates.

As TGP reported Thursday, the IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) model for the Coronavirus the White House is relying on is complete garbage.

The US economy has been virtually shut down, unemployment spiked and small businesses are on the verge of shuttering based on faulty projections.

The IHME model, which is funded by Bill Gates, is using New York and New Jersey data and applying it to the rest of the US.

It predicted that over 121,000 Americans would be hospitalized Wednesday over the Coronavirus. The actual number? 31,142.

The IMHE model for the Wuhan coronavirus that the White House is relying on is garbage. It is using NY/NJ data and applying it to the rest of the U.S. It predicted that over 121,000 Americans would be hospitalized yesterday over the coronavirus. The actual number? 31,142. pic.twitter.com/vZCGXB5HLN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 2, 2020

Dr. Birx is pushing a Bill Gates-funded model to scare the American public.

She also sits on the board of a Gates-funded foundation.

This potential conflict of interest demands answers since the garbage IHME Coronavirus model that she is using crashed the stock market and spiked unemployment.

There is a lot at stake here.

Remember that Dr. Birx decided to throw away several proposed models for COVID-19 outbreak & went all-in on a single model 100% funded by Bill Gates. Also, she sits on the board of a Gates-funded foundation. Potential conflicts of interest demand answers, w/ so much at stake. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 2, 2020

Bill Gates not only funds the model, he funds the institution behind it (IHME) and pays the salary of the director he hand-picked to lead the “study” (Chris Murray).

Bill Gates proposed lockdown weeks before his study was done. His study came to conclude lockdown was the answer! – pointed our national security reporter Jordan Schachtel.

Bill Gates not only funds the model, he funds the institution behind it (IHME) and pays the salary of the director he hand-picked to lead the “study” (Chris Murray). Bill Gates proposed lockdown weeks before his study was done. His study came to conclude lockdown was the answer! — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile…

The Navy hospital ship USNS “Comfort” docked in in New York City on Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship was expected to bolster a besieged New York City health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.

But after three days in the harbor only three patients have been transferred to the hospital ship.

The ship has 1,000 beds.

Another Navy hospital ship, the U.S. Naval Ship Mercy, docked in Los Angeles, has had a total of 15 patients, officials said.

Americans want answers!

The post Outrageous! Dr. Birx Went All-In on Bill Gates-Funded Coronavirus Model – Sits on Gates-Funded Foundation Board appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

