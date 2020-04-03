https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/70-members-sacramento-church-infected-covid-19/

(KFBK) A Sacramento area church is reportedly at the center of a local outbreak of the novel coronavirus. County health officials claimed this week that at least 71 members of the Bethany Slavic Missionary Church on Jackson Highway in Rancho Cordova have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said that church leaders did not take seriously the stay-at-home order issued by the Sacramento County Health Officer to stay at home and that some members of the church are still meeting in small groups.

