Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church on Friday dismissed those who have criticized him for holding services during the coronavirus outbreak, accusing them of using a “double standard in a false narrative.”

Spell, who has been charged with multiple counts of violating the governor of Louisiana’s executive order banning large gatherings, told Newsmax TV‘s “National Report” that it’s hypocritical to criticize him while businesses are allowed to remain open.

“The retailers have more people in their buildings at this moment than I’ve had in any of our services,” adding that customers at “Home Depot” and other stores are “grabbing and tussling.”

He also said, “I don’t know anybody with symptoms of COVID-19” in the church roster, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that many people infected with the virus show no symptoms and can still spread the virus to others.

“This virus is attracted to fear,” Spell said. “We’re a fearless people who fear God, we’re not afraid of the virus, we’re afraid of not living free lives.”

The pastor said that he plans on continuing to hold church services despite the ban on large gatherings.

