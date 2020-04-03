http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sRTuazp-4F4/

A math teacher in Madison, South Dakota, is being praised for the creative way he helped a student with her homework during the coronavirus pandemic.

When 12-year-old Rylee Anderson began having trouble with an algebra equation while doing her schoolwork online, she decided to email her teacher, Chris Waba, for help, according to 7 News Boston.

Waba, who has taught at Madison Middle School for 27 years, got Rylyee’s email but knew it would be easier to explain if he could just see her in person.

That was when he got an idea.

Not long after their email exchange, Rylee’s front doorbell rang and she found Waba standing on the other side of the glass with his marker and dry erase board.

Her teacher, who lives across the street, had come to help her with the math lesson while also honoring social distancing guidelines.

Rylee’s dad, Josh, shared a photo of the two on March 27 as they went over three math problems together.

My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9 , our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst @MadisonMSNews @MarkOsports @dakotasportsnow @dakotanews_now @stwalter20 pic.twitter.com/aniqt2goPB — Josh Anderson (@DakSt8Football) March 27, 2020

“The picture just shows the length that which teachers will go to help their students at any cost during these times,” Anderson said of the incident.

Later, Waba explained that he communicates with his students better face to face, and also thinks they learn more that way.

“Teachers all across the nation have been thrown into a situation like this. I think we’re all more comfortable being in front of our classes and that’s where we’d rather be,” he noted.

That same day, the middle school shared another photo of the two following their lesson.

MMS Teacher Chris Waba went to the door to help a student with math today. pic.twitter.com/2Pu477cI5f — MadMiddleSchool (@MadisonMSNews) March 27, 2020

“That’s what teachers are looking for, those smiles,” Waba explained, adding, “That’s the joy of being a teacher and that’s what we do it for.”

Now, Rylee said she is thankful for her teacher’s help because her parents were unable to explain the math equations in the past.

“He made it easier to understand. I appreciated him coming over,” she concluded.

