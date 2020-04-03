https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-outbreak-routine-schedule/2020/04/03/id/961239

Fewer than half of Americans think that their lives will return to their normal routine by the beginning of June as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the United States, according to a new poll from ABC News and Ipsos.

90% of Americans said that the coronavirus has affected their daily routine.

44% said that they think their normal routine will return by June 1.

13% said their normal routine will return by May 1.

84% think that their normal routine will return by the end of the summer.

More Americans have said that they are concerned that they or someone they know will be infected than in a previous poll taken from March 18-19, which also showed an increase from a survey taken earlier that month.

89% expressed concern in the poll taken from April 1-2.

79% expressed concern in the poll taken from March 18-19.

66% expressed concern in the poll taken from March 11-12.

The poll also shows that Democrats are more concerned about contracting the virus than Republicans, 97% to 80%, and independents, with 92%. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen from the last poll released in March, now standing at 47% approving and 52% disapproving, compared to 55% approving at its height last month.

Ipsos Public Affairs‘ KnowledgePanel conducted the survey on behalf of ABC News from April 1-2, polling 559 adults across the country, with a margin of error of +/- 4.8 percentage points.

