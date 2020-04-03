https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/491030-poll-majority-disapprove-of-trump-on-coronavirus

A majority of Americans now disapprove of President TrumpDonald John TrumpMilitary personnel to handle coronavirus patients at facilities in NYC, New Orleans and Dallas Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report Fauci says that all states should have stay-at-home orders MORE‘s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new poll.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday found that 47 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of the response while 52 percent disapprove.

That is a reverse from two weeks ago, when a majority approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, 55 percent to 43 percent.

In the past two weeks, the number of coronavirus cases across the country has skyrocketed, with many cities beginning to report cases doubling every four to five days.

Places such as New York City, Detroit, Boston, New Orleans and several others all fall under the doubling case trends, according to data from The New York Times.

Combined with growing rates of cases, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNavy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report 17 things to know today about coronavirus Kushner makes first appearance at coronavirus briefing MORE (D) announced Thursday the state would exhaust ventilator stockpiles within a week.

The vast majority of respondents, 89 percent, said they are somewhat or very concerned about contracting COVID-19, up from 79 percent two weeks ago, the poll found.

People are also in nearly unanimous agreement that their regular routines have been impacted since the outbreak began, with 91 percent reporting their schedules have been altered in some way.

The poll also showed that more than half of those polled, 56 percent, said they don’t expect their regular routines to resume until after July 1.

As of Friday, the U.S. reported more than 258,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 6,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The KnowledgePanel survey of 559 U.S. adults was conducted April 1-2 in both English and Spanish and has an overall margin of error of 5.1 percentage points.

