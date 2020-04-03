https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pray-easter-miracle-economists-project-20-million-lost-jobs-unless-economy-open-april-12th/

Pray for an Easter Miracle.

The CDC has overblown the coronavirus pandemic EVERY STEP of the way since January when Dr. Fauci said Americans should not be worried about the coronavirus.

The experts told the American public the masks did not work.

Now the experts want everyone to wear a mask when you go outside your home.

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked in in New York City on Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship was expected to bolster a besieged New York City health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.

But after three days in the harbor only three patients had been transferred to the hospital ship.

The ship has 1,000 beds.

Every step of the way the experts have been wrong.

Yesterday the unemployment claims surged to a new record at 6.6 million. This was far above expectations.

The Wall Street Journal today reported the US will see 20 million jobs lost UNLESS President Trump opens the economy by Easter.

How many will die when one-fifth of the economy is eliminated?

Pray that President Trump gives the nation a miracle and opens the economy by Easter!

Model v. reality update, New York, April 3: model says 61000 hospitalized, 11500 ICU beds. Reality says 14400 hospitalized, 3700 ICU beds. Reminder: we are 12 days out from the official lockdown, 14-17 from the unofficial panic/reduced activity… pic.twitter.com/ZbbkcuiiDS — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 3, 2020

