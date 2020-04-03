https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trump-fires-intelligence-community-inspector-general-involved-ukraine-whistleblower-complaint/

President Trump informed Congress by letter Friday he is removing the inspector general for the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, effective thirty days from today. Trump said in the letter, “…it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General. That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General.”

Atkinson clashed with DNI Joseph Maguire’s decision to not forward to Congress a Ukraine whistlblower’s complaint in the summer of 2019, with Atkinson sending to Congress himself. The complaint that ultimately led to the impeachment of President Trump by the House of Representatives. Trump was subsequently acquitted by the Senate in February.

Michael Atkinson, official photo.

“The president has notified Congress that he is removing the inspector general for the intelligence community, the official who helped make sure Congress got the Ukraine whistleblower complaint. The firing will take effect in 30 days, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.”

The president has notified Congress that he is removing the inspector general for the intelligence community, the official who helped make sure Congress got the Ukraine whistleblower complaint. The firing will take effect in 30 days, according to a letter obtained by NBC News. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 4, 2020

A copy of Trump’s letter to Congress was obtained by Politico.

SCOOP: Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community, who opposed then-DNI Maguire’s decision to withhold the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry. Letter to Burr/Warner, obtained by me & @NatashaBertrand pic.twitter.com/hBwlR0HCZY — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) April 4, 2020

The post President Trump Fires Intelligence Community Inspector General Involved With Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

