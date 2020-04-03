https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-russia-probe-brennan/2020/04/03/id/961277

The investigation into the beginning of the probe of possible connections between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia has continued despite the coronavirus outbreak, The Wall Street Journal reports.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who selected Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to lead the investigation, told the newspaper last week that the probe will continue despite the outbreak.

“There’s some discombobulation, but part of what we’re trying to do is keep up the mission,” he said.

Durham and his investigators recently contacted former U.K. Ambassador to Russia Sir Andrew Wood, who told the Journal on Thursday that his “answer to an enquiry by email from a member of the team about 2016 some weeks ago was that I had nothing to add to what was already on the public record.”

Durham and his team previously attempted to interview former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, but their request was denied by the British government. The investigators have already spoken to multiple people at the Central Intelligence Agency, focusing on those that worked at the National Intelligence Council, and on former Director John Brennan.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, told the podcast “Just the News” that Barr and Durham have yet to update legislators on the investigation, which he said will likely continue until the end of the summer.

Spokespeople for Brennan and for Durham declined to comment to the Journal on the investigation.

