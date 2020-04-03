https://www.dailywire.com/news/queen-elizabeth-will-address-coronavirus-pandemic-in-rare-televised-broadcast

As the U.K. suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II will be giving a rare televised address this Sunday.

“Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Sunday 5th April,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

Her appearance on camera only serves to highlight the severity of the pandemic, given that she has given only a handful of such addresses during her long reign as Britain’s chief monarch.

“In nearly seven decades, the queen has reportedly provided three Christmas addresses,” reports Fox News. “She also appeared on camera to address the death of Princess Diana, which came five days following the Aug. 31, 1997 tragedy.”

The queen also stunned the world in 2012 when she appeared alongside Daniel Craig (playing James Bond) in a humorous video for the London Olympics.

Last month, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the royal family when Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tested positive for the virus. In a video message on Instagram, Charles called upon the citizenry to practice social distancing. Fortunately, Charles experienced only minor symptoms.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said. “As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed. At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife [Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall] and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

“As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens,” he concluded. “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try and live with hope and with faith in ourselves in each other. Look forward to better times to come.” The queen remains in good health and did not test positive for the virus after meeting with her son. Prior to the monarch’s unfortunate brush with the virus, the royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth would be moving up her planned Easter holiday a full week so that she could leave Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle. Though the queen canceled large events, she will still be granting audience to specific people. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is expected to take over many of the Queen’s public duties in her absence. “As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary,” the royal family announced on its website last month. “Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.”

