https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedys-granddaughter-son-missing-chesapeake-bay-boating-accident/

Getty images – Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean in the pink dress

Why not throw a Kennedy mystery into a crazy news cycle?

Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, disappeared in a boating accident on Thursday.

The Washington Post reported that the two disappeared on Thursday after they hopped into a canoe to chase down a ball that fell into the Chesapeake Bay.

A concerned witness called authorities and reported that boaters were “seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe” near Herring Bay.

According to the coast guard, the winds clocked in at 30 mph and the waves were estimated at 2-3 feet. The pair disappeared Thursday and as of Friday there is still no sign of them.

Two boaters who went missing in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis on Thursday evening have been identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and her 8-year-old son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean. David McKean confirmed his wife and son disappeared on Thursday afternoon while in a canoe on the Chesapeake Bay. In a brief interview with The Washington Post, he said the family had gathered at a waterfront house owned by his wife’s mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, in Shady Side, Md. At about 4 p.m., children were kicking a ball back and forth in a yard and the ball went into the water. He said his wife and son “popped into a canoe to chase it down. They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn’t get back in.”

The ‘Kennedy curse’ lives on following the assassinations of JFK and RFK.

Last year, RFK’s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill died of an accidental drug overdose at the Kennedy’s Cape Cod compound.

Might as well add a Kennedy mystery to the mix https://t.co/lCUI8G3CvH — Second City Bureaucrat (@CityBureaucrat) April 3, 2020

The post Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter and Her Son Are Missing in Chesapeake Bay Boating Accident appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

