Roy Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose unsuccessful 2017 Senate run was marred by sexual misconduct allegations, is now representing a Louisiana pastor who led church services despite a ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore, a Republican, spoke with Fox News about his decision to work with Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge. Spell was charged with six misdemeanor crimes this week after he defied Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide order preventing gatherings of more than 50 people in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m glad to help Pastor Spell in his fight to preserve our religious liberty,” Moore said. “Pastor Spell is a man of courage and conviction and knows, as I do, that government cannot interfere with our acknowledgment of the sovereign God.

“What is happening to Pastor Spell is the most egregious violation of separation of church and state.”

Spell was arrested Tuesday after holding a service for an estimated 500 people. After Edwards signed the order to prevent large gatherings last month, Spell has led services several times — even on Tuesday night after he was arrested, CBS News reported.

Many states have issued guidance in recent weeks that prevent churches from holding worship services as the virus spreads to nearly every corner of the country. This has led some churches to live stream their services online.

According to Fox News, Moore is licensed to practice law in Alabama but is working to get clearance to practice in Louisiana.

Moore lost a 2017 special election to Democrat Doug Jones. He was dogged by decades-old allegations that he had inappropriate contact with women and teenage girls when he was an adult.

