(THE BLAZE) USS Theodore Roosevelt’s sailors erupted in cheers for Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from duty on Thursday after he wrote a letter pleading for help for COVID-19 patients aboard his ship.

In his letter, which was leaked to the media, Crozier revealed that the tight quarters on the ship did not allow for adequate social distancing to ensure the safety of its sailors. He requested to offload the majority of the ship in order to properly clean and sanitize it.

He was let go on Thursday after Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said that Crozier “did not take care” to ensure that the letter did not leak to the public.

