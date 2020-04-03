http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Bj-u6mN32h8/

SeaWorld officials recently made a generous donation to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio, Texas.

When President of SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio Byron Surrett heard that the University Health System was in need of medical masks, he wanted to help them out, according to Fox San Antonio.

The park keeps hundreds of N95 masks on hand for its emergency staff members, but since it has been shut down until further notice due to virus concerns, Surrett decided to give the masks to those who needed them most.

“With the park temporarily closed we have supplies on hand that are going unused,” he said in a recent statement.

“We are happy to do what we can to help the San Antonio community. We hope this donation will slightly ease the strain that medical professionals at University Health System are feeling at this difficult time,” Surrett commented.

The University Health System thanked SeaWorld for its donation on Thursday, and shared a photo on Twitter of its workers receiving the boxes of supplies.

Our logistics clerk Juan Renteria accepts a donation of hundreds of new N95 masks from @SeaWorldTexas. We are grateful for all the support coming from the community! pic.twitter.com/Ubsw5Ezubc — University Health System (@UnivHealthSys) April 2, 2020

“We are so appreciative of this donation for our nurses and healthcare workers,” said Tommye Austin, senior vice president and chief nurse executive at the hospital network.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our healthcare workers and this donation will help us in that mission,” she continued.

However, the N95 masks are not the only things the park has donated to its community during the crisis.

SeaWorld gave 500 rolls of toilet paper to a nonprofit organization in the area on March 26.

We weren’t about to sit on 500 rolls of this prized stuff. We got your back San Antonio. #SATX 💙 pic.twitter.com/ajFI0zWRtU — seaworldtexas (@SeaWorldTexas) March 26, 2020

“I just want to thank SeaWorld for helping us out, and our students especially. Couldn’t ask for a better turnout than this,” one recipient said.

In addition, the park also donated over 6,000 pounds of food to the San Antonio Food Bank, according to Fox San Antonio.

