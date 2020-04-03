https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/court-oral/2020/04/03/id/961315

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday postponed oral arguments scheduled for April as a result of the coronavirus and it remains unclear when several high-profile cases will be heard and decided.

The court, which already had delayed cases due to be argued in March, has yet to say how it plans to handle the cases, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. The court’s current term is due to conclude at the end of June.

Among the April cases to be delayed is a dispute over the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state’s popular vote.

The court on March 16 announced it would postpone indefinitely the March round of oral arguments, including a high-profile dispute over whether President Donald Trump’s tax and financial records remain secret.

The court has yet to say how it intends to proceed with the arguments still due to be heard this term. The court would consider other alternatives if cases cannot be heard in the courtroom, Arberg said without specifying.

Other courts have held oral arguments online.

The court could also choose to decide cases without hearing oral arguments.

