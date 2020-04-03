https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/bret-easton-ellis-trump

In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” best-selling author, screenwriter, and podcast host Bret Easton Ellis joined Dave Rubin to discuss the decline of the mainstream media, cancel culture, and why he is “anti-anti-Trump.”

Bret is the author of “American Psycho,” “Less Than Zero,” and his latest hit, “White”, and has been described as the dark laureate of Generation X. He shared the inside story of how “American Psycho” was almost cancelled as a precursor to the cancel culture that we see today.

Bret also talked about how the media’s blatantly biased coverage of President Donald Trump was a political awakening for him and why he now considers himself anti-anti-Trump. He stressed that he thinks news institutions like the New York Times and CNN have lost their way and revealed the moment that he realized that the media were getting the Trump narrative wrong.

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

[embedded content]

The Moment I Realized Media Were Wrong On Trump (Pt. 1)| Bret Easton Ellis | POLITICS | Rubin Report



youtu.be



Want more from Dave Rubin?

Looking for smart and honest conversations about current events, political news and the culture war? On “The Rubin Report,” comedian Dave Rubin engages the ideas of some of society’s most interesting thought leaders, authors, and politicians. Subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

